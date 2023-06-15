9 Lackawanna County suspects charged in federal investigation of 20-year conspiracy to steal valuable, historic items for resale

The items included paintings by Jackson Pollock and Andy Warhol and multiple World Series championship rings and other championship trophies, authorities claim.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that nine people have been charged with conspiring to steal major works of art, jewelry, sports memorabilia and other major objects of cultural heritage over a period of 20 years.

The alleged stolen items included paintings by Jackson Pollock and Andy Warhol, World Series championship rings, boxing championship belts, antique firearms, gold nuggets, a Tiffany lamp, numerous other sports trophies, jewelry, and other valuable items.

The members of the alleged conspiracy were either indicted by a federal grand jury or charged by federal investigators, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, who announced the charges in a press release.

All nine members of the alleged conspiracy are from Lackawanna County, according to Karam.

Those indicted by the federal grand jury are:

Nicholas Dombek, 53, of Thornhurst

Damien Boland, 47, of Moscow

Alfred Atsus, 47, of Covington Township

Joseph Atsus, 48, of Roaring Brook

The indictment states they conspired to commit theft of major artwork, concealment or disposal of objects of cultural heritage, and interstate transportation of stolen property.

All four men were also charged with substantive counts of theft of major artwork and the concealment or disposal of objects of cultural heritage.

Dombek was further charged with a substantive count of interstate transportation of stolen property, according to Karam.

The other five alleged conspirators charged as a result of the federal investigation are:

Thomas Trotta, 48, of Moscow

Frank Tassiello, 50, of Scranton

Daryl Rinker, 50, of Thornhurst

Dawn Trotta, 51, of Covington Township

Ralph Parry, 45, of Covington Township

Karam said the indictment and information charge the nine with conspiring over a period of 20 years to break into multiple museums and other institutions to steal priceless works of art, sports memorabilia, and other objects.

Those objects include the following:

A Christy Mathewson jersey and two contracts signed by Mathewson stolen in 1999 from Keystone College in Factoryville, Pennsylvania

“Le Grande Passion” by Andy Warhol and “Springs Winter” by Jackson Pollock stolen in 2005 from the Everhart Museum, Scranton, Pennsylvania

Nine World Series rings, seven other championship rings and two MVP plaques awarded to Yogi Berra, worth over $1,000,000, stolen in 2014 from the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center, Little Falls, New Jersey

Six championship belts, including four awarded to Carmen Basilio and two awarded to Tony Zale stolen in 2015 from the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Canastota, New York

The Hickok Belt and MVP Trophy awarded to Roger Maris, stolen in 2016 from the Roger Maris Museum, Fargo, North Dakota

The U.S. Amateur Trophy and a Hickok Belt awarded to Ben Hogan, stolen in 2012 from the USGA Golf Museum & Library, Liberty Corner, New Jersey

14 trophies and other awards worth over $300,000 stolen in 2012 from the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, Goshen, New York

Five trophies worth over $400,000, including the 1903 Belmont Stakes Trophy, stolen in 2013 from the National Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, Saratoga Springs, New York

11 trophies, including 4 awarded to Art Wall, Jr. stolen in 2011 from the Scranton Country Club, Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania

Three antique firearms worth a combined $1,000,000 stolen in 2006 from Space Farms: Zoo & Museum, Wantage, New Jersey

An 1903/1904 Tiffany Lamp stolen in 2010 from the Lackawanna Historical Society, Scranton, Pennsylvania

“Upper Hudson” by Jasper Cropsey, worth approximately $500,000, and two antique firearms worth over $300,000, stolen in 2011 from Ringwood Manor, Ringwood, New Jersey

$400,000 worth of gold nuggets stolen in 2011 from the Sterling Hill Mining Museum, Ogdensburg, New Jersey

Various gems, minerals, and other items stolen in 2017 from the Franklin Mineral Museum, Franklin, New Jersey

An antique shotgun worth over $30,000 stolen in 2018 from Space Farms: Zoo & Museum, Wantage, New Jersey

Various jewelry, and other items from multiple antique and jewelry stores in New York, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania

The indictment and investigation further allege that after stealing the above-described items, the conspirators transported the stolen goods back to Northeastern Pennsylvania, often to the residence of Dombek, and melted the memorabilia down into easily transportable metal discs or bars.

The conspirators then sold the raw metal to other individuals in the New York City area for hundreds or thousands of dollars, but significantly less than the stolen items would be worth at fair market value, according to Karam.

Investigators also allege that Dombek burnt Cropsey's painting, “Upper Hudson," which was valued at approximately $500,000, to avoid the recovery of the painting by investigators for use as evidence against the members of the conspiracy.

The whereabouts of many of the other paintings and stolen objects are currently unknown, Karam said.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, with assistance from multiple other state, county, and municipal police departments and other agencies in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, North Dakota, Washington D.C., Karam said.

Assistant United States Attorney James M. Buchanan is prosecuting the case. The maximum penalty under federal law for the conspiracy count is five years imprisonment, and for each of the other offenses is ten years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.