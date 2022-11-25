x
3 killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-79 in West Virginia

The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday.
Lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said.

The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The southbound SUV went off the right side of the roadway, entered and left a ditch line and came to rest along a hillside. No other vehicles were believed to be involved.

Two female adults, Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33, were killed along with a child. Two other children were transported to a hospital and were in serious condition, the statement said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

