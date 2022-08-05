3 dead, several unaccounted for when fire roars through home

The victims ranged in age from 6 to 70, authorities said, but their names and further information about them have not been released.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — A fast-moving fire roared through a northeastern Pennsylvania home early Friday, leaving three people dead and several others unaccounted for, state police said.

The fire in Nescopeck was reported around 2:30 a.m. One person was found dead inside the single-family home shortly after emergency responders arrived, while two other victims were found later in the morning.

The victims ranged in age from 6 to 70, authorities said, but their names and further information about them have not been released. Some people were able to safely flee the burning home, authorities said, but roughly seven people remained unaccounted for Friday afternoon.