165 years of tradition at the Harford Fair

One of the oldest fairs is celebrating 165 years in Susquehanna County.

NEW MILFORD, Pa. — It's 165 years of tradition inside the Harford Fair in Susquehanna County.

Heather Winn is the fair director and says it takes well over a year to plan each annual fair week. She says it wouldn't be possible without the help of the volunteers and the support of the community, "We are so proud of our heritage, we are so proud of the community that we have that comes out."

The fair is one of the last remaining agriculturally focused fairs in the country. It's what keeps people coming back year after year.

"You cannot walk from one end of the grounds to the other without running into an old friend or meeting someone new," added Winn.

The fair director says it's important people come hungry. With more than 200 vendors, there are options for everyone to find a tasty treat.

"We already had pulled pork, and then I said, 'I'm having one more thing, and that's the apple dumpling. I couldn't remember where it was, and we went a long way around, but I found it! And he went for the pork sausage," Myra Leonard said, with her hands full.

Fair-goers like Myra Leonard say it's difficult to make a decision, "You really have to pace yourself and not make a decision too quick because then you'll find that something that you would've rather had."

Leonard and her husband traveled from Mechanicsburg to indulge in every greasy delight that the fair had to offer. She said she found the best apple dumpling on the East Coast.

There are a variety of stands that are ingrained in the fair's culture. Staple stands, like the Mountain View Lemonade Stand, have been around for decades serving lemonade since 1955.

The proceeds benefit the Mountain View High School's choral, band, and drama clubs. Students and families that benefit have been stirring up the drinks for decades.

Kathy McHenry has been running the stand since 2005 on behalf of the Mountain View Performing Arts Association, "Even leading up to it, with all the prep work we have to do, it's a family affair, getting ready for the fair."

McHenry says the students spent hours on Sunday squeezing all the fresh citrus they'll need for the fair week. Keeping with tradition, as they have for 165 years

"To be honest, I hope everyone can come this week and make some really great memories,' said Winn.

The Harford Fair runs through Saturday, rain or shine.