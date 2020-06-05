Man accused of indecent assault of 7 year old girl in Red Lion

Charles Morris allegedly took video of victim performing a sex act on him

RED LION, Pa. — A West Virginia man is accused of taking a video while having a 7 year old girl touch his penis. Charles Morris, 63, of Martinsburg, West Virgina, is charged with indecent assault for an incident that allegedly occurred last August.

According to court documents, Morris was living in Red Lion when the incident happened. Morris allegedly told the victim he wanted to make a video of his private, and he wanted her to touch his private while he did it. The victim said it happened more than once, most recently when she was 7 years old.

Another child entered the room during the August incident and witnessed Morris on the floor of the victim's room and saw a spot on the floor. Morris told the child it was milk or water. The victim told the second child what had happened at a later time and the second child told the victim's parents, who reported it to police.

Police took the rug and submitted it to a lab for testing. According to court documents, seminal fluid was found on the rug.