American Red Cross fighting to aid those in natural disasters amid COVID-19 pandemic

The organization is asking for your help either donating blood or volunteering on the front lines during a year ravaged by fire, storms and the pandemic.

In a year already dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Red Cross has been forced to debate blood rationing measures at times after severe storms in the Midwest, wildfires in California and Hurricane Laura all struck in the month of August.

"The back-to-back nature of them has made it more challenging," American Red Cross President/CEO Gail McGovern said. "The blood supply has been a challenge."

As the blood supply dwindles, so has the cash. The organization helps in nearly 60,000 disasters a year, according to McGovern.

"Hurricane Laura is going to cost us about $20 million," McGovern said. "Only $2.1 million has walked through the front door so far."

To help, you can donate at one of several FOX43 blood drives throughout the year or any other drive near you. Just one donation can save up to three lives.

"Anyone who has donated blood has just gave the gift of life," McGovern said.

You can also volunteer on the front lines, or virtually. You can find more information on those opportunities on the Red Cross's website.

McGovern says those volunteer opportunities provide vital support to those impacted by natural disaster in several ways.

"They're providing food, shelter, comfort and hope, and a lot of counseling because people are exhausted," McGovern said.

More than 700,000 homes were affected by Hurricane Laura alone. 6,000 of those were damaged or completely destroyed, McGovern said.