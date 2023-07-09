Recess for grown-ups | Adult dodgeball league comes to Lackawanna County

Claire Alfree hit the dodgeball court to show how the adult league is creating a fun way to work out and be social at the same time.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Kevin Lepka says that while growing up in Scranton, some of his favorite childhood memories happened on the dodgeball court.

“Probably memories of getting pelted right in the face and getting knocked out and losing every game. All the classic dodgeball games as a kid, you know, rubber ball marks on the side of my face,” said Lepka, the founder of Scranton Social Sports.

Lepka is bringing those gym class memories back by introducing the Scranton Social Sports League and starting an adult dodgeball league in his hometown.

“There were some sports leagues in the Scranton area, and they went away pre-pandemic and now with the pandemic gone, it's a good time to get together with friends and stay active. And dodging balls is definitely a good way to do that,” Lepka added.

He's excited to spend every Wednesday night playing different teams, and meeting new people while throwing alongside his best friend Justin.

“It's a great social event for people to get together just to have some fun and be energetic, show some competition against their colleagues and their friends,” said Justin Valinski.

But the fun doesn't stop at the end of the game.

“One of the great parts is the social aspect where we are basically hanging out after the games,” Lepka said.

This community of people might not have connected if not for the game.

“This is just more of a friendship, more of an adult camaraderie. You can come along with a bunch of people, meet new people, exercise without knowing it, and have fun in the same process,” said Valinski.

“Because at the gym you can't dodge some dumbbells, here you get to dodge some balls,” added Lepka.

To be part of the dodgeball action with Scranton Social Sports, you can join as a team or an individual player to play in the fall season which kicks off September 20.

