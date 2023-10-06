First Powassan virus death in Maryland reported

The individual contracted the virus in Canada and returned to Maryland afterward.

MARYLAND, USA — The Maryland Health Department announced the first Powassan death in Maryland.

On September 22 the Health Department ran several tests to confirm the results. The virus was spread from a bite from an infected tick.

“Powassan is very rare, and this is the first-ever case recorded in Maryland. The individual contracted the virus in Canada and returned to Maryland afterward. We do not believe that Powassan poses any threat of local transmission in Maryland. As always, we urge everyone to practice good habits when in areas that could have ticks or avoid those areas altogether.” said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services.

Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease in Maryland, according to the Maryland Health Department. In 2021 there were more than 900 cases reported. Most cases of Lyme disease, which can typically be cured with oral antibiotics after 2-to-4 weeks.

Powassan is so rare that there is no cure or medication to cure it, there isn’t even a vaccine to prevent the disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, while Powassan is rare, it’s not contagious and can not be passed from person to person. The only exception is in the rare case of a blood transfusion.

The Maryland Health Department has a “Maryland, Get Ticked Off” program that they launch every May when ticks are most active. However, due to the recent death, they will be relaunching the program next week.