Rabid cats reported in Cumberland County

Cats found on April 28 and May 1, both in Carlisle Area

CARLISLE, Pa. — Two rabid cats were recently found in the Carlisle area. The first was found on the 200 block of Bonnybrook Rd on April 28. The second cat was found in the 800 block of Ridge Road on May 1.

The Department of Health says anyone with a human exposure to these animals is encouraged to call the Cumberland County State Health Center Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 717-243-5151. After hours, or to call toll-free, call 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258).

Anyone with a pet who may have been exposed should contact their veterinarian for advice to protect the pet and their family.

Make sure that ALL pets (dogs, cats, ferrets) that can be vaccinated are currently vaccinated against rabies since other animals in the area may develop rabies.

Avoid contact with all wild or stray animals especially bats, raccoons, foxes and skunks.