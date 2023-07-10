Jewish communities heartbroken after Hamas attacks in Israel

The attacks are especially shocking because the day was supposed to be a joyous occasion. Saturday marked Simchat Torah, the final days of the weeklong Jewish holiday Sukkot that follows Yom Kippur.

"Today was supposed to be a day of rejoicing, and we wake up to this kind of news, so it really weighs on people's hearts. And I know that the members of the Jewish community here, the leaders of different parts of the Jewish community, and all those who hold Israel in their hearts are really heartbroken," said Rabbi Daniel Swartz, Temple Hesed.