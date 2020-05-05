Quarrels in Quarantine: 'it's normal to not feel normal'

A new survey reveals working from home has put a strain on half of the couples in Pennsylvania, and a local psychologist said it's no surprise

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Whether it's a sink full of dishes, a load of un-finished laundry in the dryer, or a cramped work space - these minor inconveniences can seem heavier than usual these days, but a clinical psychologist told FOX43 it's no surprise.

Alan Green said the constant sound of his 5-year-old son is just part of life now.

"All I can say is that it makes me appreciate teachers so much more right now," Green laughed.

Green is a York County lawyer, and his wife is a judicial law clerk. Between the two there's no shortage of work, or parenting, to be done.

"I mean, there are tough times," Green said. "There's a lot of stress. I know we try not to take it out on each other but it's there. It continues to be a struggle. I mean nothing about the current situation is normal, or something I or my wife were prepared for."

But WellSpan clinical psychologist Dr. Daniel Lloyd, who sees a lot of couples, said it's normal to not feel normal.

"Ironically the new normal is not a normal," Dr. Lloyd said. "And so, it's okay to feel a little out of whack. It's okay to feel a little frustrated, a little afraid, and to give yourself permission to feel those things."

He said the disruption in our daily routine makes it harder to function the way we normally would.

According to an online survey by gearhungry.com, half of Pennsylvania couples say working from home has already put a strain on their relationship, and 8 days is the longest the average person admits they could work from home with their partner before things become tense.

"We're not getting that regular, 'oh hey, thanks for coming home and thanks for doing that'," Dr. Lloyd said. "Instead it's, 'oh my gosh you left a bowl in the sink, again, for the 95th time'."

Dr. Lloyd said people should focus on what they can control. He recommended getting out every day and take a socially distant walk when possible, keeping an open line of communication, and remind yourself this is a temporary situation.

On the flip side, Dr. Lloyd has seen some positive impacts during this pandemic.

"Because some of the stressers have fallen off," Dr. Lloyd said. "Social pressures and other things have been removed and it has stripped away some of the issues that they were facing. And it has allowed them to look at more basic things that are important to them and their family."

As for Green, he's grateful to have a strong relationship with his wife and continues to take things one day at a time.