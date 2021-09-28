Props from multiple blockbuster movies soon to be available in online auction

Wilson from "Cast Away," a "Ghostbusters" Proton pack, and Tobey Maguires "Spider-Man 3" spider suit are are up for auction.

LONDON, UK — Television memorabilia company "Prop Store" is auctioning off more than one thousand lots including props and costumes from a number of hit films.

Items are from movie franchises like "Star Wars", "Harry Potter", "James Bond" and several superhero movies.

Marty McFly's hoverboard from "Back to the Future Part 2" and a stormtrooper helmet worn in "Return of the Jedi" are among the hot items on the block.

Sean Connery’s “007” James Bond suit from "You Only Live Twice'' and Will Ferrell’s digs Leading the lots is a light-up X-Wing filming miniature from "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" estimated to go for up to $400,000.

Bidding takes place online or by phone only between November 9 and 11.