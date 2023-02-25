Proposed bill would rename section of Route 641 in Cumberland County as the SFC Randall Shughart Memorial Highway

SFC Randall Shughart was killed in action on October 3, 1993 in Mogadishu, Somalia as part of a rescue operation for two downed Blackhawk helicopters.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A highway in Cumberland County may soon have a new name honoring a fallen soldier who died in the Battle of Mogadishu in October 1993.

Rep. Barbara Gleim (R-District 199) plans to introduce legislation which will designate a portion of Route 641 in Newville Borough and West Pennsboro Township as the Sergeant First Class Randall Shughart Memorial Highway.



While attending Big Spring High School, SFC Shughart joined the U.S. Army, and later graduated from Ranger school, becoming a member of the Delta Force unit.

President Bill Clinton posthumously awarded SFC Shughart the Medal of Honor on May 23, 1994 for his heroic actions and sacrifice during the Battle of Mogadishu, Somalia on October 3, 1993.