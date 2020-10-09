Prima Theatre drive-in concert and parade experience starts this weekend

In an attempt at some normalcy, the theatre company will host a concert with the music of Carole King, Aretha Franklin, Beyonce and more in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. — While still keeping COVID-19 in mind, Prima Theatre in Lancaster will be hosting a drive-in concert at Liberty Place, just behind Clipper Magazine Stadium, this weekend.

And it's something that not only the community is ready and excited for, but the performers as well.

"On a scale of 1-to-10, I'm a 95!" Nicole Stacie said. "It's been really hard trying to do Zoom and duo and calling in. It's not the same as being with people. To be able to feel people's energy, I really miss that."

FOX43 spoke to Executive Artistic Producer Mitch Nugent in July about the event.

"It's the music of Carole King, Beyonce, Sara Bareilles and Aretha Franklin," Nugent said. "Fun music all done on the back of this 30-foot flatbed truck."

That truck will also play host to neighborhood parades available for purchase in Lancaster. There are 20 slots available to bring live singers, instruments, lights and more to your neighborhood.

There also will be a large community parade for everyone to enjoy.

For Stacie, simply performing on the stage and being able to tell a story again is what has motivated her to put in the work to prepare for shows with Prima Theatre both this weekend and next.

"It feels good to be outside, creating with people. To be able to share good music by legends, I really think this concert is going to inspire and empower people," Stacie said.

And she says, it's time for everyone to prepare for a good time.

"You're going to dance, you're going to be entertained, you're going to hear stories, about survival, about compassion during these several months we've been going through as a country," Stacie said.

Prima Theatre will host the parade events on Friday, September 11th as well as Friday, September 18th. The drive-in concerts take place on Saturday, September 12th and Saturday, September 19th at 7PM.