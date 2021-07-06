Celebrating Pride Month across South Central Pa.

June is Pride Month -- and towns across South Central PA are hitting the streets to celebrate, or getting involved virtually.

“Our community, our identities, our authenticity. It’s also an opportunity for the community at large to come in and support us as well as celebrate in the whole beautiful diversity that we have in York County," said the President of the Rainbow Rose Center Tesla Taliaferro.

The Rainbow Rose Center plays an important role in the LGBTQIA+ community, giving people an opportunity to feel safe while also providing necessary resources.

“It’s always been important to me that everyone is loved equally and cared for equally… not fitting in a box myself makes this more important and amazing that we get to have a day like today," said the Events Committee Chair for the Rainbow Rose Center Jenny Beth Kissner.

With the help of WellSpan Health, they were able to hold their York County Pride event.

Organizers say it was important they did something, even if it was partially virtual because of COVID-19.

“There’s been bit of a gap in the community and covid I think has made it even more, so we’ve all been isolated and for marginalized groups in the community... that makes it so much harder," Kissner explained.

While Pride celebrations were mostly virtual in York -- people took to the streets of Gettysburg loud and proud to recognize Pride Month.

From singing to dancing, and enjoying each others company, people were happy to be out celebrating love and equality for all.

“Pride is whatever you want it to be, so make your pride the way you want it," said Kissner.

You can find more information about Pride events happening in York here.

Lancaster Pride also has some festivities planned during the month of June.

They've decided to hold several smaller-scale events.

On June 20, Lancaster Pride is hosting a Drag Bunch Pageant at Tellus 360 in downtown Lancaster. They will also be co-hosting a film screening of "Marionette Land" with the Red Rose Film Festival at Zoetropolis on June 24.