President Trump hosts virtual town hall from Lincoln Memorial, multiple roads closed in DC

Road closures blocked off multiple sections of the National Mall for Trump's address.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will be at the Lincoln Memorial tonight, giving a virtual town hall event for Fox News about the country reopening. Those commuting around the National Mall can expect to see some delays and closures as many streets around the area are blocked off.

Here are the roads already closed:

Henry Bacon Drive Northwest between Constitution Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Circle.

23rd Street Southwest between Independence Avenue and Daniel Chester French Drive.

Ohio Drive Southwest between Inlet Bridge and 23rd Street.

At 12 p.m., the Arlington Memorial Bridge is closed as well as Independence Avenue, west of 17th Street Southwest.

Other areas closed at noon include Potomac River Freeway exits to Ohio Drive and to Independence Avenue, as well as Rock Creek Parkway Drive between Virginia Avenue and Independence Avenue.

More closures are expected later in the evening, at 5 p.m.:

Maine Avenue west of 15th Street

Independence Avenue West of 15th Street.

17th Street south of Constitution Avenue.