Preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine: How is Pennsylvania working to make sure everyone can get one?

The PA Department of Health will discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and the plans currently underway in the state in preparation for when it becomes available.

Dr. Rachel Levine is set to hold the discussion at 12:30 p.m. today. Watch it here.

Pfizer and Moderna both recently announced COVID-19 vaccinations that are up to 95% effective.

Pharmacist Chuck Kray of Hershey Pharmacy in Derry Township told FOX43 medical professionals are already preparing for how the shots will be distributed. But he told FOX43, "vaccines only work when people get them." He added, with the studies and effectiveness he has seen from the vaccines "I will be the first one to put my arm out and have those done."

Kray suggested the first round of the vaccines released may go to health care systems. However, he said pharmacies across the state are also preparing for the vaccine.