Mosquito West Nile virus cases in four Central Pa counties

Recent results show mosquitoes in York, Lancaster, Lebanon and Dauphin counties test positive for West Nile virus.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A recent collection of positive samples of mosquitoes, proves West Nile virus is still a concern around Central Pa.

Four counties, York, Lancaster, Lebanon and Dauphin, currently have positive cases.

York County had its first positive cases two weeks ago and two more positive cases this week, in all different areas. Two were found in York City, as well as West Manchester and Springettsbury Townships.

“When we initially find a positive mosquito, we will do a follow up trapping that mosquito and a little extra surveillance to see if we can find out where they may have been breeding," said Lee Graybill, York County Mosquito Program Administrator.

Two years ago, 2018 was a record high year for positive cases. Last year, 2019 was a record low and Graybill says it mostly depends on the climate in the beginning of the season. The more rain, the more wetlands, which in turn, means more mosquitoes.

To help keep the amount of cases low, Graybill also says to assess your property for standing water, protect yourself by wearing longer clothing in the evening and use bug spray with deet.