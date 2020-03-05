Pop-up food distribution in York County

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — Many organizations are making changes during the COVID-19 pandemic and so is the York County Food bank.
It held a pop-up food distribution Saturday afternoon at the John Wright Restaurant in Wrightsville.
Hundreds of cars lined up to get a food box.
Dozens of volunteers helped out and put the boxes in cars to practice social distancing.
Organizers said the event shows what can happen when a community bands together in a time of need.
"I think crises, you know in general, they can bring out the worst in people but for the majority of folks, it brings out the best in people, right. We've seen a lot of good will and again, we've had an overwhelming response from folks wanting and being willing to come out and volunteer and stand out here in the hot sun, you know, give up their Saturday to come support the work that we're doing," said Zach Wolgemuth, director of programs for York County Food Bank.
The York County Food Bank is hosting a pop-up distribution Saturday, May 9 in Glen Rock.
For information on that or to donate, visit https://yorkfoodbank.org/