Pop-up food distribution in York County

"I think crises, you know in general, they can bring out the worst in people but for the majority of folks, it brings out the best in people, right. We've seen a lot of good will and again, we've had an overwhelming response from folks wanting and being willing to come out and volunteer and stand out here in the hot sun, you know, give up their Saturday to come support the work that we're doing," said Zach Wolgemuth, director of programs for York County Food Bank.