What can you expect at the polls? And, do you have to wear a mask?

Many election officials admit, they can't require people to wear a mask to vote.
But, they strongly suggest voters do.
Masks are just one of the COVID-19 safety precautions counties across the region are asking of voters as they head to the polls.
However, mask or no mask, voters will notice other safety precautions in place including plexiglass, sanitizer, frequent disinfecting, and also social distancing markers. The Department of State has also provided counties with supplies like masks and gloves.
The state recommends the following safety precautions for all voters:
- Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth. This can be a cloth mask or scarf, like you would wear in a grocery store.
- We strongly encourage voters to wear masks out of respect for their fellow voters and for the dedicated poll workers staffing the polling places. Voters who are not wearing a mask will not be denied their right to vote.
- Bring your own blue- or black-ink pen to mark your ballot to limit your exposure to shared surfaces.
- Practice good hand hygiene. You may want to bring hand sanitizer with you for your personal use.
- Maintain social distance from poll workers and other voters. This means staying about six feet apart from other people while you are waiting in line, checking in and voting.
- Follow instructions from poll workers and other election officials. They are there to help things run smoothly.
- Be patient. This will be a new experience for everyone involved. You can help by being patient and understanding while you exercise your right to vote.
Many counties have prepared personal protective equipment kits for polling places prior to election day. Per the state, the following are other steps different counties are taking:
- Providing election officials with gloves, masks or other personal protective equipment.
- Placing sneeze guards or other physical barriers between poll workers and voters at the check-in table.
- Designating work areas for poll workers that adhere to the 6-foot rule and encourage poll workers to follow proper hand hygiene.
- Designating spaces for voters to stand while waiting to check-in, while waiting for an available voting station, and while waiting to scan their ballot. This can be done using signs, traffic cones, marking tape and instructions posted at the polling place.
- Placing hand-sanitizer dispensers at polling place entrances and exits for voters to use.