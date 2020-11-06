x
Vice President Mike Pence to travel to Pittsburgh

On Friday, June 12, Vice President Pence will participate in a listening session at Covenant Church before having lunch at a local restaurant.
PITTSBURGH — Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Pittsburgh on Friday.

According to a release from the Office of the Vice President, Pence will visit Pittsburgh on Friday, June 12.

The release states that Pence will participate in a listening session with faith and community leaders at Covenant Church.

Then, Pence is expected to have lunch at a local restaurant before touring Oberg Industries.

After the tour, Pence is expected to deliver remarks to the employees of Oberg Industries before returning to Washington D.C.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden is traveling to Philadelphia, on the opposite side of the state, on Thursday.

