Vice President Mike Pence to travel to Pittsburgh

On Friday, June 12, Vice President Pence will participate in a listening session at Covenant Church before having lunch at a local restaurant.

Then, Pence is expected to have lunch at a local restaurant before touring Oberg Industries.

After the tour, Pence is expected to deliver remarks to the employees of Oberg Industries before returning to Washington D.C.