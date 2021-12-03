x
Rich? Want to be a U.S. senator? Welcome to Pennsylvania!

Introducing Carla Sands, Mehmet Oz and David McCormick, all three of whom seem prepared to spend millions of their own dollars to win a Senate seat.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Nov. 30.

Pennsylvania's high-stakes race for an open U.S. Senate seat is seeing candidates bringing big bank accounts and big-time connections from blue states. 

Introducing Carla Sands, Mehmet Oz — best known as the host of TV’s “Dr. Oz Show” — and David McCormick, all three of whom seem prepared to spend millions of their own dollars to win a Senate seat.

It’s also a test in an increasingly nationalized political environment of whether voters care about how deeply their representatives are tied to the state — or whether carpetbagging will be a pivotal issue in next year’s contest to replace retiring two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

