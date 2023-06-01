On two-year anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, lawmakers and advocate groups honor officers injured on Capitol Hill

Members of the House of Representatives held a 140-second moment of silence to acknowledge the 140 officers seriously injured on Jan. 6

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — With the U.S. Capitol as the background, lawmakers and advocate groups held memorial ceremonies two years after the Jan. 6 attack.

Members of the House of Representatives held a 140-second moment of silence on the capitol steps to acknowledge the 140 officers that were seriously injured two years ago.

Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries honored and thanked the officers that protected his colleagues two years ago. "The tremendous bravery of the hundreds of officers who defended us at this citadel of democracy that faithful day," said Jeffries.

The families of the fallen officers read their names aloud.

At the opposite end of the Capitol grounds, advocate groups including the Not Above the Law Coalition and Declaration for American Democracy held the "Our Freedoms, Our Vote" rally.

Rally underway on Capitol Hill in remembrance of Jan. 6.

Organizers say today is a reminder of the vulnerability of our democracy and that more should be done to strengthen it. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/NZSbl7ze7z — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) January 6, 2023

Speakers like Martin Luther King III emphasized the importance of not forgetting what transpired in 2021. "A people that do not remember their history are doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past," said King, echoing the words of his late father.

Martin Luther King III reminding people that his father’s words resonate now more than ever following the Jan. 6 riot. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/3bifTqCdQT — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) January 6, 2023

Other speakers like Svante Myrick, President of People for the American Way, pressed how important it was to hold those responsible for the attack accountable.

"Criminal referrals against the former president of the United States and his close conspirators. Second make sure those that participate in insurrection and treason are not able to hold federal office or any office," said Myrick to WUSA9.

Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland took the stage at the rally. He told WUSA9 that he sees stark parallels between what happened in 2021 to what is happening now in the House.

After days of negotiations, Rep. Kevin McCarthy has unable to garner enough Republican votes to become Speaker.

"One just has to observe that many people in this group that are holding things up now were apologists for the insurrectionists and rioters," said Sarbanes.

After the Jan. 6 insurrection, it’s our duty not just to fortify ourselves against political violence and coups, but to keep our democracy growing and expanding so we are always linking the people with the power in a more perfect Union. — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) January 6, 2023

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland was unable to attend due to his recent cancer diagnosis but his statement was read that said in part, "After the Jan. 6 insurrection, it’s our duty not just to fortify ourselves against political violence and coups, but to keep our democracy growing and expanding so we are always linking the people with the power in a more perfect Union."