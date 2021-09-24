Two state senators are being sued after subpoenaing the information of 2020 voters

The lawsuit comes after a state senate committee subpoenaed information of voters from the 2020 election.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 24.

The Pennsylvania government is suing two state senators to protect voters' private data.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Thursday that his office has filed a lawsuit against Sens. Cris Dush and Jake Corman, as well as the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, for subpoenaing the "personal identification information of nine million Pennsylvanians."

The request includes the name, date of birth, partial Social Security number, and Driver's License number of every Pennsylvanian that voted in the 2020 presidential elections.

The scrutiny comes after President Donald Trump, and members of the Republican party claimed mass voter fraud in the elections. These claims have widely been found untrue.

In the Sept.15 meeting of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, where the group voted to subpoena the information, Dush explained the committee's reasoning for the request.

"We're not responding to proven allegations, we're investigating the allegations to determine whether or not they are factual," he said. "If we have some errors within the voter registration system which allow for such activity, then we have a responsibility as a legislature to create legislation which will prevent that from happening in future elections."

Shapiro says “giving this data away would compromise the privacy of every Pennsylvania voter," violating state constitutional rights.