State lawmakers approve two proposed constitutional amendments

Both bills would have to be approved in a second legislative session, before being put on the ballot for voters to decide.

The general assembly approved two proposed constitutional amendments , one that would require approval from the general assembly to extend a disaster declaration past 21 days and another for judicial election reform.

Senate Bill 1166 looks to change that by requiring the approval from the General Assembly to extend the emergency declaration past 21 days.

It also clarifies that the legislature is not required to present the resolution ending the declaration to the governor for his consideration.

Under current law, a Governor's emergency declaration can last up to 90 days and be renewed indefinietly.

The second proposed amendment, House Bill 196, looks to change the way appellate court judges are elected.

Currently, State appelate judges are elected in a in a statewide vote.

House Bill 196 would divide the State Supreme Court, Superior Court and Commonwealth Court into judicial districts.