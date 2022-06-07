PA lawmakers and activists rally for Fairness in Women's Sports Act

The legislation would bar transgender women/girls from participating in women's interscholastic sports teams.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, activists with the Pennsylvania Family Institute joined lawmakers to show their support for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. The bill passed through the Senate on second consideration along party lines; it needs to pass one more time before heading off to Governor Wolf’s desk.

The bill would bar transgender women and girls from participating on women’s school sports teams.

“All the women that we have, that maybe are not the best athletes, are being set up for failure by forcing them to compete with biological males," said Representative Dawn Keefer (R-Cumberland, York).

Supporters of the legislation say the bill is about protecting the core tenants of Title IX by ensuring fairness.

“This legislation would not deny anyone the ability to compete in sports," explained Senator Judy Ward, a Republican serving parts of Cumberland and Franklin counties. "Rather, it makes sure that, if there is a team only for girls, those girls are allowed to keep it that way.”

The legislation is one of several bills being debated in statehouses across the U.S. Corinne Goodwin with the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project says she was disappointed about the bill.

“This is really going to create more problems for stigma and bullying and all the other things that these young people have to deal with," said Goodwin.

Goodwin argues the bill tackles an issue that doesn't exist. She says the sponsors of the bill have not identified a case where a K-12 transgender athlete is dominating in sports.

She argues the legislation also ignores the reasons why sports are so important to children across the Commonwealth.

“School sports help build character, they make better citizens, they teach us how to win with grace and lose with dignity, how to abide by the rules, and how to be a productive member of a team," explained Goodwin. "This bill would take that away, frankly, from those who probably need these types of things the most.”