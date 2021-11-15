Top state senator emphasizes experience in run for governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The newest entrant to the crowded Republican gubernatorial field, Jake Corman says he'll set himself apart in the primary by emphasizing his ability to break through gridlock and get things done with lawmakers in the institution where he has worked for more than two decades.
Corman, the Senate’s highest-ranking member, confirmed for the first time Monday that he's running for governor.
The Republican primary field for governor is double-digits-deep, something party officials can’t remember ever confronting, and Corman enters the race as a familiar face to donors.
He has spent most of his 22-plus years helping lead the Senate’s Republican majority.