Top state senator emphasizes experience in run for governor

Corman, the Senate’s highest-ranking member, confirmed for the first time Monday that he's running for governor.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2021 file photo, state senator Jake Corman, R-Centre, speaks during a Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee hearing at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania's state Senate who is widely expected to run for governor, has begun inviting donors and others to an announcement next Thursday night, Nov. 11, 2021. The event is billed as a "special announcement" in Corman's hometown of Bellefonte, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The newest entrant to the crowded Republican gubernatorial field, Jake Corman says he'll set himself apart in the primary by emphasizing his ability to break through gridlock and get things done with lawmakers in the institution where he has worked for more than two decades. 

Corman, the Senate’s highest-ranking member, confirmed for the first time Monday that he's running for governor. 

The Republican primary field for governor is double-digits-deep, something party officials can’t remember ever confronting, and Corman enters the race as a familiar face to donors. 

He has spent most of his 22-plus years helping lead the Senate’s Republican majority.

