County won't offer up voting machines to election audit

The three commissioners in rural Republican-controlled Tioga County made the decision.

One of three counties targeted by a Pennsylvania state lawmaker for an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of the state’s 2020 presidential election sought by former President Donald Trump won't allow third-party access to its voting machines.

Sen. Doug Mastriano’s request for cooperation involves access to Tioga County’s voting machines. But, Gov. Tom Wolf’s top election official told counties that the state would decertify any election equipment that is subject to any such third-party access.