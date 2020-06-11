Republican Timothy DeFoor is Pennsylvania’s next auditor general after historic victory

DeFoor defeated Democrat Dr. Nina Ahmad to become the first person of color to win a statewide election in Pennsylvania history.

Republican Timothy DeFoor is Pennsylvania’s next auditor general after defeating Dr. Nina Ahmad in a historic election race.

DeFoor, an African-American, is the first person of color in Pennsylvania history to win a statewide election race.

He defeated Ahmad, a chemist and entrepreneur from the Philadelphia area, according to the Associated Press projection.

Libertarian Jennifer Moore and Green Party candidate Olivia Faison were also on the ballot for the commonwealth’s top financial watchdog.

She will replace Eugene DiPasquale, who lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Scott Perry in the race for the U.S. House 10th District seat.

DeFoor is a former special investigator in the Attorney General and Inspector General's offices. Since 2015, he has served as Dauphin County's top auditor, as its county controller.

The significance of his victory is not lost on him.

"Considering what’s going on in our country right now, considering the state of the African-American community and African-Americans in general, and also the history of our struggles, the history of my parents struggles, and my struggles I think it’s of great significance," DeFoor told FOX43 during the campaign.

DeFoor said during the campaign that he would address the finances of the COVID-19 pandemic first if elected: where is the money in federal and state aid supposed to go and how is it being used.