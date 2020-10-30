The Keystone State proving a priority: POTUS and Biden announce stops

Both President Trump and Former Veep Biden are spending the last few days ahead of the election, here in Pennsylvania.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN

President Trump will continue campaigning for his second term Saturday in Williamsport.

Local officials say they have been told the President is coming to Williamsport Regional Airport.

So far there is no word from his campaign on a time.

POTUS will also be in Reading and Butler in the afternoon.

The President will make his last stop in the Keystone State at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport on Monday.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN

Former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris are heading back to the battleground state of Pennsylvania ahead of Tuesday's Election.

So far, no word from the Biden campaign on exactly where they will be stopping.