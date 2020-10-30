The Keystone State proving a priority: POTUS and Biden announce stops

TRUMP CAMPAIGN
President Trump will continue campaigning for his second term Saturday in Williamsport.
Local officials say they have been told the President is coming to Williamsport Regional Airport.
So far there is no word from his campaign on a time.
POTUS will also be in Reading and Butler in the afternoon.
The President will make his last stop in the Keystone State at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport on Monday.
BIDEN CAMPAIGN
Former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris are heading back to the battleground state of Pennsylvania ahead of Tuesday's Election.
So far, no word from the Biden campaign on exactly where they will be stopping.
But the campaign says they plan to discuss "how to bring Americans together to address the crisis facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation".