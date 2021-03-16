Gov. Wolf nominates Suzanne Estrella to serve in Office of Victim Advocate

Estrella has spent the last five years serving with the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape, most recently as the group's legal director.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced he has nominated Suzanne V. Estrella to serve as Victim Advocate for the Office of Victim Advocate.

An attorney with more than 20 years of experience serving survivors of sexual and domestic violence, Estrella has spent the past five years with the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape, most recently serving as legal director, Wolf said in a press release.

“Suzanne Estrella is a dedicated public servant who has spent most of her career advocating on behalf of victims and survivors of sexual violence and domestic abuse,” said Wolf. “Suzanne’s background and passion provide a solid foundation to lead the Office of Victim Advocate on behalf of all of Pennsylvania’s crime victims. I look forward to the important work OVA will accomplish under Suzanne’s leadership.”

In her role with PCAR, Estrella established and oversaw the Sexual Violence Legal Assistance Project which provides comprehensive, short-term civil legal services to victims of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and sexual assault. She also provided training and education to rape crisis centers and other professionals who serve survivors of sexual assault throughout the commonwealth.

In 2020, Estrella was awarded the Luminary Award by Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence for the development and implementation of the Legal Assistance Project.

Estrella received her law degree from the University of Tulsa College of Law and is admitted to both Pennsylvania and Florida Bar Associations.