Survivors Speak Pennsylvania rally expected to draw hundreds to Harrisburg Tuesday

Crime survivors and families of murder victims are advocating for measures promoting public safety and victim support.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Survivors Speak Pennsylvania rally is expected to draw more than 300 crime survivors and families of murder victims to the capital Tuesday morning to advocate for measures promoting public safety and victim support.

Survivors Speak 2022 is hosted by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, a national network of crime survivors joining together to create healing communities and shape public policy, according to the organization's website.

The organization is calling on legislators to pass a package of legislation called the Safer Pennsylvania Act.

The Act is comprised of six proposed House bills:

Victims of Violence Employment Leave Act (HB 2027)

Victims of Violence Landlord-Tenant Act (HB 2029)

Victims of Violence Emergency Relocation Act (HB 2031)

Victims of Violence Compensation Act (HB 2028)

Education Access and Incentivization In Corrections Act (HB 2030)

Sexual Assault Testing and Evidence Collection Act (HB 2032)

The bills were co-sponsored by both Republican and Democratic representatives; some of the lawmakers in support of the bills are expected to attend the rally.

After the main rally, a vigil will be held in memory of loved ones lost to violence.