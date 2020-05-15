State senators propose amending constitution requiring legislative approval of state emergency declarations

Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin is one of the co-sponsors of the proposed legislation, which would require General Assembly to OK any declaration of over 30 days.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A group of Republican state senators said Friday they're introducing legislation for a constitutional amendment that would require approval from the General Assembly for any emergency disaster declaration lasting more than 30 days.

The constitutional amendment proposed by Senators Scott Martin (R-13), Kim Ward (R-39), John DiSanto (R-15), and Tom Killion (R-9), would "provide equal distribution of power among the three branches of government during emergency disaster declarations," the group said in a press release.

“Our state Constitution provides for three equal branches of government,” Ward said. “By placing this amendment on the ballot, and receiving the approval of Pennsylvania citizens, we will ensure that representation exists even during an extended state emergency. This amendment will give power back to the people who elect us to represent them.”

The senators accused Governor Tom Wolf of "(assuming) he has complete power over the lives of Pennsylvanians" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resulting imbalance, they said, "has resulted in a single branch of government having total control of our commonwealth."

“The General Assembly is a co-equal branch of government, its members elected by the citizens of the Commonwealth," said Killion. "This proposed amendment to our Constitution provides a necessary check on the Governor’s emergency powers."

“We have learned through this public health pandemic that a governor can wield broad powers and act unilaterally with no input from the General Assembly, undermining our representative government and threatening individual rights,” DiSanto added. “This constitutional amendment is essential to maintain transparency and accountability in government when we need it most.”

“We have seen an unprecedented set of circumstances during this pandemic, and the stress on the system has exposed serious flaws in the laws pertaining to emergency powers of the Governor,” Martin said. “Our communities are reeling from the devastating consequences of giving a single individual too much power over an extended period of time. No matter which party controls the Governor’s Office, the other branches of government should have a strong role to play during an emergency. No one branch of government should be ignored during a crisis.”

The lawmakers noted that the proposed amendment is vital to ensure equality within the three branches of government, especially in times of emergency. The bill would also give voters the final say, since they will decide whether to amend the Constitution.