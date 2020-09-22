State Senate approves bill that would prohibit telemarketers from using 'spoofed' phone numbers

'Spoofing' is the practice of making it appear that a call originates from the same area as the recipient. It's a common tactic used by telemarkerers and scammers.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new bill approved Monday by the Pennsylvania Senate would prohibit telemarketers from using "spoofed" phone numbers to fool consumers, Sen. Bob Mensh announced Tuesday.

Mensch, a Republican representing Berks, Bucks, and Montgomery counties, said telemarketers frequently use the practice of "spoofing" to make it look as if their call originates from the same area as the recipient.

Senate Bill 764 would prevent any individual or entity from engaging in caller ID spoofing in order to defraud, cause harm, or obtain anything of value from another person, Mensch said.

The bill includes exceptions for certain law enforcement agencies, as well as telecommunications providers offering relevant information to customers, he added.

The legislation would also prohibit telemarketing and robocalls between the hours of 8:00pm and 8:00am.