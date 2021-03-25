State Representative Melissa Shusterman discusses the gender pay gap and the legislation that aims to solve it

State Reps. Melissa Shusterman, Jennifer O’Mara, Donna Bullock, and Tina Davis also hosted a virtual news conference earlier in the day to mark Equal Pay Day.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — State Representative Melissa Shusterman joined FOX43 on March 24 to discuss House Bill 821, which is aimed at closing the gender pay gap.

She called this legislation "critical" and said that the bill would "require and prohibit employers from paying employees of any sex, race or ethnicity less for any job that requires equal skill, effort, and responsibility." The legislation will also drastically raise the fine for employers who violate these statutes.

According to Shusterman, the bill currently has 31 co-sponsors who "would love some support from across the aisle" in order to push this bill forward.

She also spoke about the fact that women of color make even less than white women in most work environments. Shusterman said that this is "completely unacceptable," and stressed how this bill would work to solve this issue as well.