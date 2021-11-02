State Rep. Seth Grove is in quarantine after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms

The York County Republican will isolate at home while awaiting test results for the coronavirus, he said Thursday.

House State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove is in quarantine at home after developing COVID-19 symptoms, the York County Republican said Thursday.

“I began suffering from COVID-19-like symptoms on Wednesday and started immediately self-quarantining," Grove said in a press release. "I haven’t been in the district office since Tuesday, or in the Capitol since Friday. While I await my test results, I will continue to quarantine at home."

Because he is in quarantine, Grove said, he will be unable to lead Thursday's State Government Committee hearing on Pennsylvania's election process.

Rep. Paul Schemel (R-Franklin) will serve as acting chairman at the hearing, Grove said.

“Understanding COVID-19 could cause instances such as this, I increased the number of subcommittee chairs this session so leadership roles can be quickly filled," Grove said. "Another measure the committee has effectively utilized is virtual participation by both committee members and testifiers.