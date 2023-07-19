Pennsylvania House of Representatives is back to a 101-101 tie after Allegheny County Democratic Rep. Sara Innamorato's resignation

Innamorato's resignation was announced today by House Speaker Joanna McClinton. A special election for Innamorato's seat in the 21st District is set for September.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Rep. Sara Innamorato has announced her resignation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, bringing the state house back to a 101-101 tie "during a time when the Keystone State is locked in a budget impasse," in the words of PoliticsPA.

The resignation of Innamorato, an Allegheny County Democrat, was confirmed by House Speaker Joanna McClinton, who announced that a special election in the 21st District for Innamorato's seat will be held Sept. 19.

Innamorato will be turning her focus to the Allegheny County Executive race, as she won the Democratic nomination to replace term-limited Rich Fitzgerald in the position, according to PoliticsPA.

She will face Republican Joe Rockey in the November 7 general election.

McClinton called Innamorato "an unwavering advocate for her neighbors and a strong voice for all working families," in announcing her resignation.

"Her tenacity and commitment are admirable, and she will be missed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives," McClinton said of Innamorato.

The resignation was criticized by Rep. Seth Grove, a York County Republican who chairs the PA House GOP Appropriations Committee.

“Now you know why the House won’t be in voting session until the end of September and there will be no budget impasse resolution until then,” Grove said in a statement to PoliticsPA. “The House budget summer vacation brought to you by the House Democrats politics first agenda. This was all pre planned.”

District 21 consists of parts of Allegheny County, including sections of the city of Pittsburgh, the townships of Reserve and Shaler, and the boroughs of Etna and Millvale.