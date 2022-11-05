New proposed legislation would exempt seniors age 70 and over from serving jury duty in Pennsylvania

The proposal, introduced by State Rep. Pam Snyder, would remove the expensive and time-consuming burden from older Pennsylvanians.

Pennsylvanians age 70 or over would be exempted from serving on jury duty under new legislation proposed by State Rep. Pam Snyder.

Snyder, a Democrat representing portions of Greene, Fayette and Washington counties in western Pennsylvania, said her new bill would automatically stop any state resident 70 or over from being called to serve.

The current law allows seniors to apply for permanent jury duty exemption at age 75.

Snyder argued strongly that elder individuals should not be burdened with the expensive and time-consuming process of serving on jury duty, citing the high cost of long-distance travel often incurred by jurors, especially those living in rural areas.

“Our seniors have done their civic duty for decades, and they deserve to be relieved from the stressful and exhausting process of being called for jury duty,” Snyder said in a press release. “This bill would help elder folks save money and energy and give them more time with their families and friends.”