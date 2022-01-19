Rep. Frank Ryan will not seek re-election

Ryan , 71, said in a statement that he can be "more effective in tackling these important fiscal issues from the outside."

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon) announced that he will not be seeking re-election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives this fall.

Ryan, 71, defeated retired veterinarian Calvin Clements for re-election and a third term in 2020.

On Wednesday, the state representative announced he will not seek a fourth term and released a statement noting that he believes there are too many financial issues to fix in Pennsylvania government, and that he can be "more effective in tackling these important fiscal issues from the outside."

You can read the full statement from the Pa. House of Representatives below:

Today, Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon) announced he will not be seeking re-election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives this fall.

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of the 101st Legislative District the past five years and to advocate on behalf of all Pennsylvanians on the issues of property tax reform, sound fiscal management in the state’s budgeting and pension systems, and the protection of individual freedoms. Now it is time for the next generation of leaders to do the same,” he said.

"When I ran for office in 2016 to represent the 101st Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, I did so out of my profound concern for our Commonwealth’s economy and the bleak future ahead if we did not alter our spending. Upon my election, I wasted no time in proposing legislation to begin putting our financial house in order and while I have been successful in introducing and passing bills that have resulted in incremental change, our government’s appetite for the meaningful changes necessary has not been voracious enough.

“From my early days in office, I have said publicly on a number of occasions that we had about 2-4 years to turn around the financial course of our government and if that was not done then in 12 years or so we would face insolvency. We are just a few short years away and while we have made progress, it has not been nearly enough.

“At 71-years-old, it is evident to me that the amount of restructuring needed to fix our state’s finances will involve some very tough choices and about 10 to 15 more years to turn around. There are simply too many financial matters that still need to be fixed. Therefore, I have decided to serve out my current term and provide for an orderly transition to someone with the youth, intelligence and energy necessary to see this mission through.

“At this point in my life and with the experience I have gained in the military, as a CPA, in business and as a legislator, I believe I can be more effective in tackling these important fiscal issues from the outside. I will continue to work on these crucial issues and express myself freely.