State lawmakers celebrate introduction of law to raise money for breast cancer research

Governor Wolf held a ceremonial bill signing on Tuesday for the PA Breast Cancer Coalition's breast cancer research legislation Senate Bill 445.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf and state lawmakers spent time on Tuesday recognizing a new law that helps fund breast cancer research in Pennsylvania

The governor held a ceremonial bill signing of the PA Breast Cancer Coalition's breast cancer research legislation Senate Bill 445.

Though Wolf officially signed the bill into law on June 25, Tuesday's signing was meant to celebrate the accomplishment.

The new law allows Pennsylvanians to donate $5 to breast cancer research when renewing their driver's license or vehicle registration online.

Proponents of the bill say it's a game changer.

"Pennsylvania is blessed with outstanding research centers in the state, so we ask everyone, when you renew your driver's license, check that box that says five dollars to breast cancer research," said President and founder of the PA Breast Cancer Coalition Pat Halpin-Murphy.

"It will provide more money for breast cancer researchers in the state of Pennsylvania," continued Haplin-Murphy.

The bill was unanimously passed by both the Pennsylvania House and Senate.

Officials with the PA Breast Cancer Coalition say this year alone 14,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Pennsylvania.