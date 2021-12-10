Pa. House State Government Committee to host public hearing on redistricting

Committee Chairman Seth Grove (R-York County), says the committee wants to hear from local families, and learn more about their communities.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 24.

The Pennsylvania House State Government Committee will host a public hearing on congressional redistricting on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Committee Chairman Seth Grove (R-York County), says the committee wants to hear from local families, and learn more about their communities. He says the testimony will help guide the committee, as it begins to redraw congressional maps.

State lawmakers use U.S. census data, which is collected every ten years, to redraw congressional districts and ensure equal and fair representation.

The hearing will take place at 4 p.m. at York College of Pennsylvania's West Campus Community Center.