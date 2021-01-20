Some concerned with 'cybersecurity risks' around President Biden's Peloton

In an article published by The New York Times, concerns are raised surrounding Biden's exercise bike.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In an article published in The New York Times Wednesday morning, issues surrounding the 46th president of the United States deciding to exercise are broached.

Washington correspondent Sheryl Gay Stolberg notes that after Joe Biden moves into the White House on Jan. 20, he'll be responsible for a fair number of issues: a global pandemic that has killed over 400,000 Americans and a new recession, to name a few.

But another issue that's now being explored, is Joe Biden's Peloton bike. There are concerns being raised on two accounts: cybersecurity and how Biden's owning of the device affects his public persona.

Pelotons are expensive - they can run up to $2,500 each. Stolberg refers to them as "part indoor stationary bike, part social media network." They have tablets allowing riders to livestream classes and communicate with each other. However, they also have built-in cameras and microphones. This is where cybersecurity concerns have been raised.

As Stolberg notes in her article, "the last thing the C.I.A. wants is the Russians and the Chinese peering or listening into the White House gymnasium."

Biden is not the first United States president to bring his electronics into the White House. When President Barack Obama insisted on keeping his iPad during his term, it set a precedent.

Stolberg quotes Garrett Graff, the director of the cybersecurity initiative at the Aspen Institute, a research organization: "Presidential security is always about balancing presidential needs and desires and the relative security risk of any single thing.”

Biden will almost certainly be able to bring his Peloton, though, as noted in The New York Times article, "it might bear little resemblance to the off-the-assembly-line version after the Secret Service and the National Security Agency are finished with it." The camera and microphone would have to be removed, according to Richard H. Ledgett Jr., a former deputy director of the National Security Agency. Ledgett also recommends that Biden change his username frequently and to keep the bike away from rooms where confidential conversations may be overheard.

Stolberg also notes that owning a Peloton does not "comport with Biden’s 'regular guy from Scranton political persona.'" The price of the bikes have garnered criticism for catering only to rich people. Some have also said that the company caters too much to white people.

Still, Stolberg notes, people are dedicated to their Pelotons. Some federal employees in Stolberg's article even discussed how they've tried to find him on the Peloton tablet. Dr. Steven Braverman, who runs the Department of Veterans Affairs health care system in greater Los Angeles, even said “it would be kind of cool to give the president a high five on the leader board.”

The article has been met with humor online, with some Twitter users, like Silvia Killingsworth, saying they "welcome the 'Biden's Peloton' discourse," and others asking "what's biden's username tho."

Still, as Karyne Levy, west coast editor at Protocol, a media company, noted "Joe and Jill Biden: They’re just like us."