Six states form coalition to develop economic reopening plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After weeks of shutdowns and quarantines, states are finally planning for when they can finally return to some version of normal. The governors of six Northeastern states—Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island—have formed a multi-state coalition to develop an economic reopening plan.

“As we get on the other side of the peak... how do we open things in a way that's safe?” Delaware Gov. John Carney (D) said on the conference call announcing the coalition.

The group will include each state’s respective Chief of Staff, as well as a public health official and economic development official from each state.

A coordinated, cohesive approach will allow the Mid-Atlantic and New England states to slowly ease COVID-19 restrictions, officials said, in order to restart the economy more smoothly.

“The virus doesn't care about state borders and our response shouldn't either,” said Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (D).

A lack of federal guidelines forced each state to develop its own plan heading into the crisis, officials said, so the onus is now on states to restart their economies.

“We're simply saying it was our responsibility to steer our way through these uncharted waters and it's our responsibility to steer our way back,” said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D).

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) directly addressed the Trump administration, saying he was open to shifting the responsibility of making economic reopening guidelines to the federal government, if the administration provided a more comprehensive plan.

“You can do that,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That can be a model where they set a federal program that the states can follow and should follow. But then you have to be specific.”

Gov. Cuomo elaborated specific details could include when hospitals can return to normal operations, which businesses can reopen and where people must still wear masks.

The working group will release recommendations within weeks, but also allow each state to adapt them depending on their respective needs, officials said.

All of the governors emphasized that protecting public health does not come at the expense of the economy, and the idea that it does is a false dichotomy.

“An economic recovery only occurs on the back of a complete healthcare recovery, and that order is essential,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D). “Getting that wrong, transposing those steps… you could have inadvertent, unintended consequences, which could be grave.”