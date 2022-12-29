Shapiro administration announces appointments of 6 new deputy chiefs of staff

The deputy chiefs of staff will serve key roles in Shapiro’s leadership team, and they will work directly with state agencies, officials, and communities.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced the appointments of six deputy chiefs of staff to join his administration.

"These individuals will bring decades of experience – from state, local, and federal government work, to leadership in organized labor and issue advocacy organizations – to the table as they join the Shapiro Administration," the Shapiro administration said in a press release. "The Deputy Chiefs of Staff will serve key roles in Governor-Elect Shapiro’s leadership team, and they will work directly with state agencies, stakeholders, government officials, and local communities all across Pennsylvania as they assist in advancing the Governor-Elect’s top priorities."

The six deputy chiefs of staff who will be helping lead the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to grow the economy, improve schools, and make communities safer are:

Joseph Lee: Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration and Opportunity

Lindsey Mauldin: Deputy Chief of Staff for Health and Human Services

Danielle Okai: Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Development

Michael Pipe: Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Safety

Sam Robinson: Deputy Chief of Staff for Consumers and the Environment

Tori Shriver: Deputy Chief of Staff for Education and Workforce Development

“With these dynamic, smart, and capable public servants joining our team as Deputy Chiefs of Staff, our Administration will hit the ground running to streamline communication, operate nimbly, and get things done for Pennsylvanians,” said Governor-Elect Shapiro’s incoming Chief of Staff Dana Fritz. “Governor-Elect Shapiro and I are ready to get to work with this diverse and experienced group to build an economy that works for everyone, improve our schools to ensure our children receive a quality education, and make communities across the Commonwealth safer for our families.”

Joseph Lee

Joseph Lee grew up in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and he is the current Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of General Services – the first person of East Asian descent to be appointed as a Cabinet member in Pennsylvania. Previously, Lee served as Deputy Secretary for Administration at the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

Lee began his career as an intelligence analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency where he supported the production of the President’s Daily Brief as a member of the President’s Analytic Support Staff. He then spent two years as a management consultant with North Highland.

Lee holds a BA from Johns Hopkins University and an MPA from the University of Pennsylvania.

Lindsey Mauldin

Lindsey Mauldin is a lifelong Pennsylvania resident from Carlisle, Cumberland County. She began her career with Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates – where she worked for almost a decade – helping to protect reproductive freedom and advance access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health.

In 2018, Mauldin joined the Wolf administration at the Department of Human Services where she served as the Director of the Office of Social Programs and the Executive Policy Director.

She then joined the Department of Health, where she helped oversee the COVID Response Unit in partnership with the 10 local health departments in the Commonwealth. Lindsey holds a BA from Shippensburg University and an M.A. from Arcadia University.

Danielle Okai

Danielle Okai currently serves as Deputy Director of Public Engagement at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Prior to this role, she served as Senior Associate Director in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel where she managed the office's external stakeholder engagement efforts.

Before joining the Biden-Harris Administration, Danielle was Chief of Staff to the Political Department of the Biden-Harris Campaign. Prior to her role in the campaign, Okai served in a variety of roles in Governor Tom Wolf's Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and in his 2018 re-election campaign.

She has also worked as an educator, teaching K-4 Spanish in Camden, NJ and English as a Fulbright Teaching Assistant in Cartagena, Colombia. Originally from Connecticut, Okai is a graduate of Tufts University.

Michael Pipe

Michael Pipe has served on the Centre County Board of Commissioners since 2012, and as Chair since 2016, and public safety has been a top priority throughout his three terms as County Commissioner.

During his time on the Board of Commissioners, Pipe oversaw the multi-stage upgrade of the countywide 9-1-1 radio emergency communications system, expanded the regional emergency services training site for first responders and emergency personnel, supported reforms resulting in a 50% reduction in returning citizens at the Centre County Correctional Facility, and championed funding for the County’s Central Booking Center, which supports local law enforcement.



Pipe is an active member of both the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) and the National Association of Counties (NACo).

In 2015, he was one of 25 leaders in county government from across the United States invited to participate in NACo’s County Leadership Institute. Commissioner Pipe is a graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

Sam Robinson

Sam Robinson grew up in Philadelphia and has served in a variety of roles in the Wolf Administration, including as Deputy Chief of Staff for the four years of Governor Wolf’s second term. In this role, Robinson worked closely with Pennsylvania’s environmental and energy agencies, as well as with a number of administrative and regulatory agencies.

Prior to joining the Wolf Administration, Robinson served as an Assistant City Solicitor with the City of Philadelphia Law Department.

A proud Philadelphian, Robinson received his law degree from The College of William & Mary and his bachelor’s degree from Earlham College.

Tori Shriver

Tori Shriver is from Pittsburgh. She began working for the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (then KML Carpenters) in 2017 as a Political Organizer and was promoted to Deputy Political Director and Pennsylvania State Director in October of 2017.

In July of 2021, she was named Political Director for the entire Council, responsible for seven states. While working for the Carpenters Union, Shriver championed workers’ rights across the Commonwealth and advocated for strengthening laws to protect workers from misclassification and fraud. She also sits on the MWDBE Advisory Board for Allegheny County.

Shriver graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown with a degree in political science in December of 2016.



