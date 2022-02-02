Shapiro sets campaign cash record to start election year

Shapiro headed into 2022 with $13.4 million in his campaign account, a state record for a candidate heading into an election year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, headed into 2022 with $13.4 million in his campaign account. That's a state record for a candidate heading into an election year.

Shapiro, whose campaign report was posted online by the state after Monday night’s deadline, is not expected to face opposition in the primary. He reported raising $13.4 million in 2021.