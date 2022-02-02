x
Shapiro sets campaign cash record to start election year

Shapiro headed into 2022 with $13.4 million in his campaign account, a state record for a candidate heading into an election year.
Credit: AP
FILE—Pennsylvania candidate for governor, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a meeting of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party State Committee in Harrisburg, Pa., in this file photo from Jan. 29, 2022. Shapiro headed into 2022 with $13.4 million in his campaign account, a state record for a candidate heading into an election year, compared to the top Republican candidates, Dave White and Jake Corman, reporting $2,5 and $2 million respectively. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File )

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, headed into 2022 with $13.4 million in his campaign account. That's a state record for a candidate heading into an election year.

Shapiro, whose campaign report was posted online by the state after Monday night’s deadline, is not expected to face opposition in the primary. He reported raising $13.4 million in 2021. 

Labor unions gave Shapiro more than $3 million in 2021, while donors who gave at least $50,000 kicked in more than $5.4 million. The double-digits deep field of Republican candidates vying for the party’s nomination turned in relatively paltry results for fundraising through Dec. 31.

