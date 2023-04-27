Harrisburg City Councilwoman Shamaine Daniels announces plans to run against Scott Perry in Pennsylvania's 10th District

Perry, a six-term Congressman, defeated Daniels to earn re-election in 2022. The 10th District represents all of Dauphin and portions of Cumberland and York counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg City Councilwoman Shamaine Daniels on Thursday announced plans to run against U.S. Rep. Scott Perry for the right to represent the 10th Congressional District in 2024.

Perry defeated Daniels to capture a sixth term in the U.S. House in 2022, garnering 53.8% of the vote to Daniels' 46.2%.

It was Perry's largest margin of victory since the 10th District, which covers all of Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York counties, was formed in 2018.

Perry is a vocal and fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump and is one of his biggest Congressional allies. The Republican congressman also came under fire when the FBI seized his phone in its investigation of the Jan. 6, 2020 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol.

"We have to defeat Perry because nothing has changed about Scott Perry except for the worse," Daniels said in her announcement. "He still hasn't answered for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election, and he's trying to cut Social Security and Medicare while threatening the entire economy.

"Today is the 85th anniversary of the first American receiving a Social Security check. We chose this day to announce our campaign to highlight just how out of touch Scott Perry is from his constituents and the American people."

Daniels, a Democrat, immigrated to the United States when she was 13 years old from Venezuela. Her 2022 campaign for the U.S. House centered around investing in infrastructure, advancing the rights of women and families and "fixing our broken immigration system."