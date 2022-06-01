Senator seeking GOP governor nomination issued 1/6 subpoena

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack issued the subpoena to state Sen. Doug Mastriano on Tuesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 6, 2022.

A Pennsylvania state senator who was in regular communication with then-President Donald Trump as he sought to reverse his re-election loss and was outside the U.S. Capitol the afternoon of the Jan. 6 rioting is among those getting subpoenas from congressional investigators.

Mastriano is currently seeking Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial nomination in the May primary.