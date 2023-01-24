Sen. Mastriano announces plans for bill that will ban drag shows on public property

Senator Doug Mastriano (R-33) announced plans to introduce a bill banning drag shows in public spaces or areas that can be seen by children in the "near future."

State Senator and former Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano today posted a memoranda to all Senate members announcing his plans to introduce legislation that would "ban drag shows on public property or in areas that can be seen by minors."

In the near future, I plan to introduce a bill to ban drag shows on public property or in areas that can be seen by minors.

In Pennsylvania, there has been an alarming uptick in drag performances that appeal to children. In April 2022, parents at a school district in Lancaster were shocked to learn about after-school X-rated drag shows occurring on school property. In October 2022, a sexually charged drag show for audience members as young as 13 was performed at the Rainbow Room in Bucks County.

My legislation will classify drag shows as an “adult-oriented business” under Title 68. As an adult oriented business, commonsense limits would have to be considered that protect minors. This includes location of performance, age of the intended audience, etc.

It is disheartening that legislation like this is needed. Parents have a right to know their children are not being exposed to sexually charged content in a public forum. Drag shows that appeal to minors on school property, libraries, and other public places should not be accepted in any functioning society. My legislation will ensure that this is no longer occurs in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Please join me as a co-sponsor of this important legislation for the welfare and protection of our children.

An April 2022 incident involving a drag show at Hempfield High School spurned parents and school administrators to take a closer look at what was appropriate for a school setting.

Mastriano, a Republican endorsed by former president Donald Trump to become Pennsylvania governor last year, has represented District 33 (which includes Adams County and portions of Franklin, Cumberland and York counties) since 2019.

He lost November's gubernatorial race to Josh Shapiro, who captured 56 percent of the vote to Mastriano's 42 percent.