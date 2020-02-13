Senator Joe Scarnati will not seek reelection

Scarnati will not be seeking a 6th term

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R 25) announces he will retire at the end of his term later this year.

Scarnati has served as a representative for the 25th Senatorial District for 20 years.

He has served as President Pro Tempore for 14 years, and was Lt. Governor from 2008 to 2011.

In his statement, Scarnati said “While I am greatly humbled by those who have once again supported my petition to have my name on the ballot, after many conversations with family and close supporters I have made a personal, and not political, decision that I will not be filing my petitions. My concern with leaving office has always been in large part wanting to ensure the 25th Senatorial District is well represented after my departure from the Senate."

This comes less than one month after Speaker of the House Mike Turzai announced his retirement at the end of his term. He is serving his 10th term as a representative for House District 28 in Allegheny County.