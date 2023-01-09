Sen. Mastriano announces plans to reintroduce legislation banning vaccine mandates

The Medical Freedom Act would outlaw such requirements; clearly state that an individual in the Commonwealth may not be discriminated against, denied services or denied medical care for refusal to accept a COVID-19 vaccination, and prohibit all employers in the state from taking any adverse employment action against an individual who declines a COVID-19 vaccination.

“The fight for medical freedom continues into the new legislative session,” said Mastriano. “Many Pennsylvanians have lost and continue to lose their livelihoods and access to basic services due to misguided COVID vaccine mandates. Recent peer-reviewed studies have revealed what many of us had already known. The vaccines had limited effect on rates of transmission and all COVID vaccination decisions should have always been personal decisions made by the individual, including the right to informed consent or informed refusal. The General Assembly must take action to affirm that individuals have the basic human right to decide what goes INTO their body.”